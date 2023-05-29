Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 4,590 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,973 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.14.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $5.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.44. 6,933,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,527,256. The company has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,025.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.72 and a 200 day moving average of $169.78. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,631 shares of company stock worth $8,423,784. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

