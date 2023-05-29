Marco Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

