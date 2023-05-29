Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 29th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRINGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRIN opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.38.

Marin Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.