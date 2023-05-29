Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.25 and last traded at $44.25. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.65.

Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25.

