Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Receives Hold Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.43) target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MKS. BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.18) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.43) to GBX 130 ($1.62) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.99) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 177.25 ($2.20).

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.23) on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 189.10 ($2.35). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 164.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of £3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,196.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

