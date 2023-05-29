Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Increased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $374.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

