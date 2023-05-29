Medifast (NYSE:MED) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MED traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.10. 161,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,134. Medifast has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The firm has a market cap of $894.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.59.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 106.70%. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medifast will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $67,663.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medifast by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Medifast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Medifast by 16.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Medifast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

