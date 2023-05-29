Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 29th, 2023

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSFGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Melexis Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MLXSF remained flat at $73.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.19. Melexis has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $73.20.

Melexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.