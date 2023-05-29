Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Short Interest Update

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Melexis Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MLXSF remained flat at $73.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.19. Melexis has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $73.20.

Melexis Company Profile

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

