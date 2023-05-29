MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) Financial Contrast

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Rating) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunrise New Energy and MercadoLibre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A MercadoLibre 0 2 6 0 2.75

MercadoLibre has a consensus target price of $1,480.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.46%. Given MercadoLibre’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $38.13 million 1.23 -$22.40 million N/A N/A MercadoLibre $10.54 billion 6.11 $482.00 million $12.21 105.02

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and MercadoLibre’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrise New Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and MercadoLibre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A MercadoLibre 5.46% 34.92% 4.81%

Volatility and Risk

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of MercadoLibre shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats Sunrise New Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. It also operates a legacy internet knowledge sharing platform business. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America. Its products provide a mechanism for buying, selling, and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions. The company was founded by Marcos Eduardo Galperin on October 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

