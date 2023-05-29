Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 28,492 Shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,492 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 4.74% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $328,000.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA AVSD traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $50.55. 2,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,432. The company has a market cap of $93.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $52.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

