Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 133,357 Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 133,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,781,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $248,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

AVSC traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $42.87. 53,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,272. The stock has a market cap of $207.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.