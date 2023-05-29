Merriman Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.46% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $20,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 39,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 465,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,116. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

