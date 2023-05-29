Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $52.67. 19,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,196. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.96. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $54.14.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

