Merriman Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,872 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,936 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 79,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $421.95. 5,531,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,742. The company has a market cap of $314.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $411.16 and a 200 day moving average of $402.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

