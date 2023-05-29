Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

DFUS stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $46.76.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

