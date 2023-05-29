Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $53.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $53,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 461,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after purchasing an additional 367,532 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after acquiring an additional 293,165 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,871,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.30. 282,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,267. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

