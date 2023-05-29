Merriman Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Get Rating) by 128.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000.

Shares of BATS:BBIN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.28. 139,567 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.66.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

