Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,606 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,606 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $32.29. 1,535,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,902. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.15.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

