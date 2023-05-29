Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 82,470 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,470 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.04% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 528.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,256,000 after acquiring an additional 440,292 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,672,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000.

NYSEARCA:ISCV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,088. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $60.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

