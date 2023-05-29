Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $9.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $140.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a market cap of $752.75 million, a PE ratio of 879.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total transaction of $165,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,724.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,028 shares of company stock worth $1,018,145 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 235.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth $112,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.