MetisDAO (METIS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.42 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $22.41 or 0.00080683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $99.91 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00025733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019251 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017624 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,764.01 or 0.99976615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,459,278 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,459,277.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.90513441 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,210,174.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

