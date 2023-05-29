Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the April 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $104,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $113,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $128,000.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,631. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%.

(Get Rating)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.