Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,800 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 338,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rocky Motwani acquired 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $49,994.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,994.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 40.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,360,000 after buying an additional 1,483,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,339,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,629 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,902,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,708,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,754,000 after purchasing an additional 486,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

MTX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.59. The company had a trading volume of 99,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,239. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

