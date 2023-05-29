Mizuho Cuts SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $12.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SITC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.15.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITE Centers stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.53.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 69.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 365.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 90.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 17.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Further Reading

