Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MOH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $354.75.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $273.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.31.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $2,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

