Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Announces Earnings Results

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02), reports.

Montage Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

Montage Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 31,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,338. The stock has a market cap of C$123.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.99. Montage Gold has a one year low of C$0.47 and a one year high of C$0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.68.

About Montage Gold

Further Reading

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

