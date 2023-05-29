Mor Weizer Buys 44,425 Shares of Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) Stock

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) insider Mor Weizer bought 44,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 620 ($7.71) per share, for a total transaction of £275,435 ($342,580.85).

LON:PTEC opened at GBX 609.50 ($7.58) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,079.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. Playtech plc has a 52-week low of GBX 360.80 ($4.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 640 ($7.96). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 558.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 551.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($7.84) target price on shares of Playtech in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Playtech from GBX 615 ($7.65) to GBX 697 ($8.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.58) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

