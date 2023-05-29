Morgan Stanley Boosts NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target to $120.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NTES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.71.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTES opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.50. NetEase has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NetEase will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NetEase by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.