Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.19M-.

Moving iMage Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MITQ opened at $1.10 on Monday. Moving iMage Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.73.

Get Moving iMage Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Moving iMage Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.