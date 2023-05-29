M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,031 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $154,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,591.4% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 240,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,557,000 after acquiring an additional 226,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 29,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.95 on Monday, hitting $385.87. 3,042,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,601. The company has a market capitalization of $293.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $376.13 and its 200 day moving average is $368.68.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.