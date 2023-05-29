Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Myomo Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.83. Myomo has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.39.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.13. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 123.53% and a negative net margin of 69.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myomo

About Myomo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Myomo by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 516.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 91,269 shares during the period. 24.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company that develops, designs, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders. It offers MyoPro, an upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

Featured Articles

