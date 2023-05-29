Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Myomo Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.83. Myomo has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.39.
Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.13. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 123.53% and a negative net margin of 69.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myomo
About Myomo
Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company that develops, designs, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders. It offers MyoPro, an upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Myomo (MYO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.