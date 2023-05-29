National Bankshares Raises Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$3.25

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.75% from the stock’s current price.

TRZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised Transat A.T. from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.20 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. Stock Up 2.8 %

TSE:TRZ traded up C$0.11 on Monday, hitting C$4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 50,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,619. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.26. The company has a market cap of C$5.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$4.30.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($1.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.71) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$667.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$625.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.