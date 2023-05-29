Nblh (NBLH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13,873.64

Nblh (NBLH) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, Nblh has traded flat against the US dollar. One Nblh token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nblh has a total market cap of $1,439.66 and approximately $13,873.64 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nblh

Nblh was first traded on July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00000016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

