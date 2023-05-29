NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $1.63

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00005884 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $45.07 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00052106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017576 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 910,335,695 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 910,335,695 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.65221728 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $44,174,074.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

