NEAR Protocol Price Tops $1.63 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $48.45 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00005911 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00052237 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00039029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017739 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001030 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 910,335,695 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 910,335,695 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.65221728 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $44,174,074.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

