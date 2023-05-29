Newell Brands Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Newell Brands has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $8.73 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 21.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 218,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.