Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives $25.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 13,661.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $4.55 on Monday. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $222.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nkarta

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.