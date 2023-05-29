Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives $25.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.71.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 13,661.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.
Nkarta Trading Up 1.1 %
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nkarta
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nkarta (NKTX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.