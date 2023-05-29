NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

NG stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 57.88, a quick ratio of 57.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.