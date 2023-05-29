NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $450.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $379.73.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $389.46 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $394.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.10. The firm has a market cap of $963.19 billion, a PE ratio of 202.84, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,084 shares of company stock worth $9,789,110. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 178,831.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,179,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173,044 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,290,856,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.