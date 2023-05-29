NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a reduce rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $379.73.

NVDA stock opened at $389.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $394.80. The stock has a market cap of $963.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,084 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,110. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

