NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $500.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a reduce rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $379.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $389.46 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $394.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.10. The stock has a market cap of $963.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.84, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,084 shares of company stock worth $9,789,110 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

