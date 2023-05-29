NVR (NYSE:NVR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

NVR stock opened at $5,617.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,682.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75. NVR has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,986.96.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. NVR’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $116.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR will post 423.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,410 shares of company stock worth $78,251,968. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

