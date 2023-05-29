Orbler Hits One Day Trading Volume of $279,690.11 (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00005050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a market cap of $284.53 million and $279,690.11 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

