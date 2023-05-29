Ordinals (ORDI) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for $9.25 or 0.00033389 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ordinals has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Ordinals has a total market cap of $194.24 million and $40.37 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 9.37540525 USD and is up 11.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $57,820,724.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

