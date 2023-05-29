Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Reaches $0.0968 on Major Exchanges

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0968 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $49.30 million and $6.15 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol’s genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,224,250 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is www.story.xyz/blog. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Protocol (OGN) is a decentralized platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces. Created by Josh Fraser and Matthew Liu, it utilizes blockchain to empower developers and businesses in building decentralized applications (dApps). OGN serves as the native token, used for governance, incentivizing participation, and facilitating transactions within the marketplace. Holders can participate in platform governance, vote on proposals, and use OGN for payments, accessing exclusive features and enjoying reduced fees.”

