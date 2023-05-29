ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Up 12.3% in May

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the April 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 744.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in ORIX by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ORIX by 116.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IX. TheStreet cut shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

ORIX Price Performance

ORIX Company Profile

NYSE IX traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.04. 15,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,550. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.85. ORIX has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $97.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.