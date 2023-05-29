Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Acquired by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,002,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911,172 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Pagaya Technologies worth $52,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,242,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 42.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.64.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

