Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Rating Increased to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

PARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.09.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.08%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 17.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 293,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

