Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Down 17.6% in May

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEGRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.07) to GBX 1,200 ($14.83) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pennon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Pennon Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,109. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $26.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.