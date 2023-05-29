Pepe Price Down 6% Over Last Week (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Pepe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pepe has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Pepe has a market cap of $606.66 million and $114.51 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pepe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Pepe

Pepe’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 391,790,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000145 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $132,906,614.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.